Alpine skiing 101: Rules

Downhill (Men’s and women’s)

Downhill is considered a speed event. It features the longest course and the fastest speeds. The winner is determined based on one run down the mountain.

Super-G (Men’s and women’s)

Super-G is considered a speed event, but it requires more technical skills than downhill because skiers have to navigate gates. The winner is determined based on one run down the mountain.

Slalom (Men’s and women’s)

Slalom is considered a technical event. It features the shortest course and the quickest turns. Each skier makes two runs down the slope. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner

Giant slalom (Men’s and women’s)

Giant slalom is considered a technical event. It features fewer and wider turns than slalom, and as a result, faster speeds. Each skier makes two runs down the slope. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Combined (Men’s and women’s)

Combined features one downhill run, followed by one slalom run. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Team event

The team event features 16 teams of four competitors (two men and two women) in an elimination bracket. Giant slalom gates and flags will be used.

What happens if a skier misses a gate?

If a skier misses a gate, he or she is allowed to hike uphill and try to successfully pass through it before continuing back down the course.

What happens after a race?

Race officials check equipment after each race to ensure that it complies with FIS dimensions and regulations. Athletes can be disqualified for using illegal equipment.