Body found on US-35 Sunday identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man killed in a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning has been identified.

According to a police report on the incident, Joseph Fogle was killed when an unknown vehicle struck him on US-35 and left the scene.

Dispatch received several calls around 6:30 a.m on reports of a body lying in the eastbound lane near Smithville Road.

Police say the body appeared to have been run over several times.

