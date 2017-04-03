Cincinnati celebrates annual ‘baseball holiday’ as Reds open

CINCINNATI (AP) — People in Cincinnati are ready for their annual holiday-like celebration of the Reds’ baseball opening day, and they’re hoping expected rain won’t dampen the fun.

You can watch the parade live here:

A block party starting Monday morning on closed-off streets near the Great American Ball Park features live music. The 98th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will start at noon, winding its way through downtown with floats, marching bands, politicians and celebrities. Popular former Reds star Sean Casey will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

There will be ceremonies including honoring military veterans in the stadium, with a pregame flyover by two F-16 fighter jets.

And at 4:10 p.m., the Reds will take on the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their 2017 season, in the city that first fielded a professional baseball team in 1869.

