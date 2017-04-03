Dads get hairdo help

By Published:

LAYTON , UTAH (KSL) It’s no secret most dads struggle with doing their daughters’ hair. From finicky French braids to impossible ponytails, it seems big, strong hands aren’t meant to handle such delicate strands of hair.

A group in Layton, Utah is trying to change that.

On Wednesday night, Layton Community School, with the help of local beauty school Avalon, held a Daddy-Daughter hairdo class at Layton High School to arm dads with the tools they need to tackle the task.

“It’s just really hard; it doesn’t make sense to me,” said Dan Muster about doing his daughter Annabelle’s hair.

The pair showed up to the event, which cost $10, ready to learn. Muster learned to braid, blow dry, straighten and curl as his daughter watched through a mirror.

“Before you know it, mom is going to be jealous, and she’s going to let me do her hair,” Muster said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s