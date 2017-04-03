Dayton man pleads guilty in pair of bank robberies

By Published:
Michael J. Stathas (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A Dayton pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to robbery charges in connection with two bank robberies.

Mugshot of Michael J. Stathas in 2014

According to the U.S. Attorney, Michael Stathas, 33, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two December bank robberies in Montgomery County.

Prosecutors say Stathas jumped the teller counter at a Fifth Third Bank in Kettering before pepper spraying the teller and stealing the teller’s station money on December 23.

On December 29, Stathas vaulted a bank counter, this time at Key Bank in Centerville, Ohio. Once on the other side of the counter, he stole cash from the teller’s station.

Stathas fled the second robbery in his vehicle. Soon thereafter, police in marked vehicles attempted to stop him, but rather than complying with their demands, he sped away crashing his car near Moraine, Ohio.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Kettering bank robbery

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says as part of the plea agreement, all parties involved in this case have recommended a sentence of 105 months, nearly 9 years, in prison.

The sentencing date for this case has not been scheduled.

