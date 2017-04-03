Garage damaged by fire on Dayton street

Firefighters battle a garage fire on Chapel Street in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A detached garage was damaged in a fire on a Dayton street early on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at a property in the 1400 block of Chapel Street around 2:10 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found flames showing from a garage. The outside of the garage was damaged by the fire, but firefighters did not give an estimate of the damage to the structure.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was the second fire call on Chapel Street in a matter of hours. Police say the first call turned out to be minor.

