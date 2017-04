DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating, after a man was shot in the arm Monday night.

According to police, the man was awake and alert after the shooting. It happened in the 200 block of Bellewood Ave.

The suspect left the scene in a red Sedan. No other suspect information was available.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.