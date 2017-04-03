Missouri woman finds message from father during WWII on found record

LEES SUMMIT, MO (KSHB) – Laurie Meyer was recently going through a trove of family belongings when she came across a long forgotten family relic — a vinyl recording of her father during World War II.

The message – a family hidden treasure – was from Meyer’s father, Jim Rudy, to her mother, June, from January 15, 1943. It was recorded in Chicago just before Rudy was shipped out to the front lines of Europe with the Army Airborne unit.

Although Meyer had heard the record once when she was very little, she couldn’t remember what was said, let alone if the audio could be salvaged.

Meyer brought the 45, titled ‘Love and Kisses – Jim,’ into Summit Video Services in Lee’s Summit where the audio was extracted from the turn table and cleaned up on digital software.

“I can count three times in 12 years of business we’ve had a unique record like this from World War II,” said Chad Godfrey, owner of Summit Video Services.

 

