Patriots owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys

By Published:

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) – Tom Brady’s purloined Super Bowl jerseys are back in the hands of their rightful owner.

The New England Patriots tweeted a short video on Monday showing team owner Robert Kraft presenting his star quarterback with the jerseys at Kraft’s home.

RELATED:NFL: Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey found

Kraft quipped that the jerseys “took an international trip.”

Brady’s 2017 jersey went missing from the Patriots’ locker room after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

Mexican authorities later found it while searching the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega. They also recovered a Brady jersey that had disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl.

Ortega hasn’t been charged. Houston police and the FBI assisted in the investigation, and Kraft thanked them anew.

Brady grinned as he held the jerseys, saying: “Pretty cool. That’s awesome.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s