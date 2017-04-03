Patriots owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) – Tom Brady’s purloined Super Bowl jerseys are back in the hands of their rightful owner.

The New England Patriots tweeted a short video on Monday showing team owner Robert Kraft presenting his star quarterback with the jerseys at Kraft’s home.

RELATED:NFL: Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey found

Kraft quipped that the jerseys “took an international trip.”

Brady’s 2017 jersey went missing from the Patriots’ locker room after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

Mexican authorities later found it while searching the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega. They also recovered a Brady jersey that had disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl.

Ortega hasn’t been charged. Houston police and the FBI assisted in the investigation, and Kraft thanked them anew.

Brady grinned as he held the jerseys, saying: “Pretty cool. That’s awesome.”