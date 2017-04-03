Pennsylvania couple leave long letter as prank for postman

By Published:

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple pranked their mailman on April Fools’ Day by leaving an extra-long letter sticking out of the mail slot on their front door.

Bill Kelly and his wife used a piece of paper several feet long that they folded over to look like an envelope. They waited for the mailman to grab it from the mail slot and laughed as he pulled several feet of it from the door of their Lewisburg home on Saturday.

The couple addressed it to “A.P. Rilfools” and, in case the postman didn’t figure it out right away, wrote “April Fools!” in big letters on the other end of the fake envelope.

The couple posted several photos of the prank on Facebook and even posed with the letter and the grinning mailman.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s