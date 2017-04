DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning house in Dayton early on Monday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call at a duplex in the 2600 block of North Main Street around 1:50 a.m. on Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found half of the duplex on fire.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

There are no initial estimates of damage caused by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.