Police: Body found in Triangle Park shot, burned

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police spoke with reporters Monday about the homicide investigation that started Friday at Triangle Park.

Lieutenant Andrew Booher of the Dayton Police Department said Monday in an interview that the body found at Triangle Park Friday was shot and burned.

Police found his car later that day near Parkwood Drive in Dayton.

Police said Monday they know who the man is but did not disclose his name because they want to verify his identity through dental records.

Saturday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Damieko Hairston from Columbus.

Police say a passerby spotted the body Friday and notified a maintenance worker at the park who called Park Rangers. Rangers then notified Dayton Police.

Lt. Booher said the investigation continues and detectives are talking with the family of Hairston to learn as much as they can and determine where he was in the days leading up to his body being found.

Investigators say it is possible that Hariston was shot at a different location and his body dumped at Triangle Park.

This case remains under investigation.

