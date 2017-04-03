Child riding inside SUV shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to the intersection of West 2nd Street and Elmhurst Road Monday evening on a report of shots fired at a car.

Police confirm a child inside an SUV was shot while riding in an SUV near that intersection. The child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police dispatchers tell 2 NEWS they received a 911 call saying someone fired gunshots at a black Ford Explorer.

The call for help came in around 5:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries of the child or how old the child is.

