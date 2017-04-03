Teen who overdosed on heroin dies, father in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 13-year-old who overdosed on heroin has died, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Nathan Wylie died Saturday at Dayton Children’s Medical Center, the Coroner’s Office says.

The boy’s father, Robert Wylie, was arrested and is still in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to a police report on the March 28 incident, the father and another man brought the teenager to a fire station on South Broadway Tuesday night. The boy was unconscious when they arrived.

Medics believed the boy was suffering from a heroin overdose. They administered the overdose antidote Narcan and took him to Miami Valley Hospital. He was later transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

