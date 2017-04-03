Trump’s coal plan unlikely to stop Ohio’s natural gas boom

JOHN SEEWER , Associated Press Published: Updated:
Construction of the Oregon Clean Energy Center, a natural gas power plant scheduled to open in the summer of 2017, nears completion Monday, April 3, 2017, in Oregon, Ohio. With about a dozen natural gas power plants now being built or developed in Ohio, natural gas is on track to replace coal as Ohio's dominant source of electricity. The Trump administration's move to eliminate environmental restrictions in an effort to help coal isn't likely to stop the shift. (AP Photo/John Seewer)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A building boom of natural gas power plants in Ohio is putting the industry on track to replace coal as the dominant source of electricity in the state.

The Trump administration’s move last week to eliminate environmental restrictions in an effort to help coal isn’t likely to stop the shift.

About a dozen natural gas power plants now are being built or developed in Ohio. Most are near the rich natural gas reserves in eastern Ohio’s shale fields.

One industry leader says there’s still room for 15 more natural gas plants to come on line within the next decade.

The head of Ohio’s coal association says he thinks coal still has a strong future and that Trump’s new order creates a more level playing field for all energy sources.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s