Workers find man dead in bathroom of Ohio Turnpike rest stop

GENOA, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says Ohio Turnpike workers found a man dead in the restroom of a rest stop along the highway southeast of Toledo.

The Blade reports workers initially thought the man was sleeping in a restroom stall at a turnpike rest stop in Ottawa County. An employee determined a couple hours later that the man was dead.

State troopers were called to investigate the death shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. They didn’t release details about how and why the man died but say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

Authorities removed the body but didn’t immediately release the man’s name, pending notification of his family.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news