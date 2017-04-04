11-year-old professional knife thrower from Dayton to be on NBC show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – He’s one of the world’s youngest professional knife throwers and he happens to live in the Miami Valley. Sunday, he’ll be featured on Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots on NBC.

Most 11-year-olds might be used to throwing around a baseball or football, but that’s not the case for Grennan Bartlett-Nealeigh. Knife-throwing is what he says he was born to do.

He’s not your typical 11-year-old.

“At first it was just kind of like a hobby,” Grennan said. “And then we got it on video and people starting like re-posting.”

That was back when Grennan was 5-years-old. Since then he’s been perfecting his craft, so much so that he caught the attention of the NBC hit show Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots.

“Steve Harvey is a really nice guy,” Grennan said. “He’s really nice. He’s really funny. Just the way he acts is super cool.”

On stage, Grennan is known as ‘Grennan the Green Monster’. And part of the act involves he’s little sister 9-year-old Charlotte.

“I wanted to do an act in the show and they said you have to stand up against the board if you want an act,” Charlotte said. “So I just said yes and it worked out.”

“She’s the bravest little girl,” Grennan said. “In 3 continents.”

Grennan says throughout it all his parents have been his biggest supporters. They happen to be side show performers themselves.

“We’ve been running a side show for the past 15 years,” Alice Bartlett said. “And our kids have grown up with it and they see and they taken they’re first step on stage. They’ve had opportunities to perform and practice and work with some of the biggest western arts performers in the county.”

Grennan claims he’s never missed a target and never will. So he asked me to sub-in for his sister Charlotte.

The show airs Sunday, April 9th on NBC.