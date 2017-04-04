Air Force: Fighter jet makes emergency landing at Ohio base

Wright Patterson Air Force Base

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Air Force base spokesman says an F-16C fighter jet had to make an emergency landing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base because of a hydraulic leak.

Wright-Patterson spokesman Bryan Ripple says the jet landed safely Tuesday at the base. Ripple said in an email that the jet was one of two from the Toledo-based 180th Fighter Wing that landed at the base shortly after 10 a.m.

Firefighters were standing by near the main runway as a precaution when the jet landed. Ripple said that is the normal procedure for any in-flight emergency declared by a pilot.

The 180th Fighter Wing is a unit of the Ohio Air National Guard.

