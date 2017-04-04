Alabama governor declares emergency

Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol, in Montgomery, Ala. Bentley's sexually charged phone calls with a younger female aide set off tabloid-like speculation in the Bible-belt state and the state Ethics Commission is preparing to announce whether it believes he broke the law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has declared a State of Emergency that will last until severe weather expected to hit the state Wednesday subsides.

He says the warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Bentley said in a press release that 50 National Guard soldiers will also be deployed in the state.

Multiple Alabama schools have also announced that they will be closed Wednesday.

