Blue Jackets Stanley Cup playoff tickets go on sale today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Single-game tickets for the first round Stanley Cup Playoff games at Nationwide Arena go on sale this morning.

Fans hoping to buy tickets can do so beginning at 10am.

Ticket sales will initially be limited to Ohio residents. Those wanting to buy them will be limited to two tickets per sale.

Tickets will be sold at the Big Lots Box Office at Nationwide Arena, the FOX Sports Ohio Blue Line at The Mall at Tuttle Crossing, BlueJackets.com, Ticketmaster.com and by calling (800) 745-3000.

The schedule for the NHL’s 8 conference quarterfinals playoff series will be announced on Sunday, April 9 after the regular season is finished.