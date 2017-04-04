Brookville to discuss ban on medical marijuana

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brookville will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on medical marijuana.

It’s part of the regularly scheduled city council meeting. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at Brookville City Hall on Sycamore Street.

The hearing is on a proposed ordinance to prohibit medical marijuana cultivators, processors and retail dispensaries in the city.

Several Miami Valley communities have banned medical marijuana in the months after Ohio legalized marijuana for medicinal use.

Ohio’s medical marijuana program is scheduled to go into effect in September 2018.