Cops: Dad charged in fatal shooting of driver who hit son

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say the father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a car in Cincinnati has been arrested on charges of murder and felonious assault in the driver’s slaying.

A Cincinnati police statement says Jamall Killings turned himself in to authorities Tuesday. Court records don’t show an attorney for him.

Police also are seeking a second suspect in the shooting.

Killings’ son was struck March 24. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The driver, 44-year-old Jamie Urton, was shot repeatedly when he got out of his car and apparently became involved in a confrontation. Urton died at a hospital.

Police last week released 911 calls in which a man apparently tells the boy, in part, “The dude that hit you with the car, I killed him.” It wasn’t immediately clear who was speaking.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news