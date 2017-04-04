Cops: Dad charged in fatal shooting of driver who hit son

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say the father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a car in Cincinnati has been arrested on charges of murder and felonious assault in the driver’s slaying.

A Cincinnati police statement says Jamall Killings turned himself in to authorities Tuesday. Court records don’t show an attorney for him.

Police also are seeking a second suspect in the shooting.

Killings’ son was struck March 24. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The driver, 44-year-old Jamie Urton, was shot repeatedly when he got out of his car and apparently became involved in a confrontation. Urton died at a hospital.

Police last week released 911 calls in which a man apparently tells the boy, in part, “The dude that hit you with the car, I killed him.” It wasn’t immediately clear who was speaking.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s