NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire in Darke County is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Harrison Road just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of a house fire.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the house was vacant.

Several agencies worked at the scene to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to send an investigator to the scene.