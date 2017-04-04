Man killed in shooting on West 2nd St.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon

Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Second St. just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man dead of a gunshot wound.

Dayton police detectives have the house taped off, according to the 2 NEWS photographer on the scene. Detectives are questioning neighbors.

The Montgomery County Coroner is also investigating.

No suspect information is available.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story when we get it.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news