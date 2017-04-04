“El Chapo Junior” pleads guilty to drug charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who calls himself “El Chapo Junior” pleaded guilty Tuesday to drug and weapons charges in federal court.

Daniel Jones entered a guilty plea to possessing with intent to distribute drugs containing fentanyl and a weapons charge.

Jones was arrested in March of 2016 following an hours-long standoff in Harrison Township. According to court documents, during the standoff, he told authorities he was “the biggest drug dealer in Dayton.”

Officials found three kilograms of drugs in the apartment shower, a pillowcase in the bedroom and in a trash can. The drugs tested positive for cocaine.

They also found $101,000 in the apartment and $3,000 on Jones after the arrest.

Jones will be sentenced in July.