Franklin strip club busted for drug sales, improper conduct

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A Franklin strip club is facing multiple charges after a three-month investigation by the Ohio Investigative Unit, the Franklin Police Department and the Warren County Drug Task Force.

Agents went to the NYNY strip club in the 1200 block of East Second Street in Franklin on March 31st.

NYNY, Inc. and Allison Hindy from Point Pleasant, West Virginia are charged with illegal sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business. Kaitlyn Kelly form Waynesville is charged with knowingly obtaining, possessing or using a controlled substance for marijuana.

Agents cited the liquor permit with the following:

Five counts of drug possession

Three counts of drug sales

Two counts of drug use

One count of nudity

Once count of engaging in sexual activity

One count of solicitation for anything of value

One count of disorderly conduct

Three counts of permitting removal of beer or intoxicating liquor sold for on premise consumption

One count of insanitary conditions (fixtures, equipment, tables, counters, coolers/refrigerators or utensils not clean or sanitary)

Insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable conditions)

NYNY, Inc., Kelly and Hindy will appear in Franklin Municipal Court on April 18th.

Other criminal charges will be presented to the Warren County Prosecutor.

The administrative case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission at a later date.

Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions, or revocation of the liquor permit.