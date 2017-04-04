Officer’s retrial in traffic stop killing still set for May

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge expects the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man to start as scheduled on May 25.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz met with prosecutors and defense attorneys Tuesday in her chambers for an update on pretrial matters in the Ray Tensing case. She set the next update meeting for May 8.

Tensing testified at his first murder trial that he feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop in July 2015. That trial ended in November with a hung jury.

The judge has said her goal is to keep the second trial in Hamilton County. She imposed a gag order on participants.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news