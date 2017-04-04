Scenes for movie starring Robert Redford to be shot in Ohio

By Published:
(Courtesy: AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Some scenes for a motion picture starring Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek and Casey Affleck are slated to be filmed in southwest Ohio.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports some scenes for “The Old Man and The Gun” are scheduled to be shot Tuesday in Bethel, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.

Some of the village locations chosen for the movie include a gas station and a theater.

Bethel Mayor Alan Ausman said the Midway Theater is one of the only single-screen movie houses remaining in Ohio.

Ausman says he’s pleased the village is being included in a major motion picture. He said he found out about it from his church pastor.

The Bethel United Methodist Church is serving as a parking area and commissary, of sorts, for the film crew.

