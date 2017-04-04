Sidney man arrested on drug charges

Jeffrey Eichelberger mugshot/Shelby County Jail

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Sidney man is facing multiple charges after police found drugs in a house.

Sidney Police officers served a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of N. Wagner Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Once inside, officers found suspected methamphetamines and a set of scales.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jeffrey Eichelberger. He’s being held in the Shelby County Jail on drug possession and criminal tool charges.

Jail records show that Eichelberger is due in court on Tuesday.

Officers went to the house after receiving tips from people in the community.

Sidney Police ask anyone with information about drug activity to call 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

