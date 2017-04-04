Statewide Amber Alert cancelled, children found safe

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police now say the children taken in Willoughby Hills have been found safe.

The Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Willoughby Hills in Lake County, Ohio.

Police in Willoughby say a man identified as Clarence Davis threatened his girlfriend with a handgun and took her car. The woman’s children, a three-year-old and a five-year-old were in the car when it was taken.

This incident happened on Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills.

The five-year-old child is Gavin Traylor. He is black and 3-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Gavin was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a gray and royal blue hooded sweatshirt, and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.

The three-year-old is Ravin M Briscoe She is a black female, 2-fee, 3-inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Ravin was last seen wearing a dark gray jogging outfit with black tennis shoes that have a pink Nike logo.

The suspect’s name is Clarence Davis. He is a black male, age 24, is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 255 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Davis has a dark complexion and wears military wrist bands.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number GWS5908. On the right side of the trunk lid are the words “Bob’s Auto Sales”. Photo attached is a stock photo of the vehicle, NOT the actual vehicle.



