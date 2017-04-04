Suspect in Cameo Nightclub shooting dies

Deondre Davis mugshot/Cincinnati Police Dept.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the suspects in the Cameo Nightclub shooting has died.

WLWT reports 29-year-old Deondre Davis died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

An attorney for Davis’ family confirmed Davis died just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Davis was one of 17 people shot inside the Cameo Nightclub on March 26th. He had been unresponsive since the shooting.

Police say Davis and another man, 27-year-old Cornell Beckley, opened fire inside the nightclub.

17 people were shot, including O’Bryan Spikes, who died on the night of the shooting.

Beckley and Davis were charged with murder. Beckley could face other charges in connection with the shooting. He’s being held on $1.7 million bond.

Police say there were at least three guns inside the nightclub on the night of the shooting. Officials say other people could be involved.

