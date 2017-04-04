Theft suspect escapes Florida police department through bathroom ceiling

By Published:

ORANGE CITY, FL (WESH) — A man arrested on suspicion of theft is back behind bars after escaping from Florida’s Orange City Police Department through the ceiling.

Police said Michael Caruso, 31, asked to use the men’s room at the station, locked himself in and then made a hole in the ceiling. He was then able to get into the attic where he removed the attic fan and climbed out.

Police said he ran to a nearby home and started begging for a ride away from the police.

“Apparently there’s somebody in our garage that’s running from the police,” the 911 caller said.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and ordered Caruso to the ground, but police said he ran to another house where a homeowner pushed him away.

Officers and a police K9 caught up with him and re-arrested him. A judge then ordered Caruso held without bond.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s