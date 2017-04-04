Thief steals donation jar from Dayton day care

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A day care owner is moving forward after a thief stole from a donation jar.

Terri Sims, Owner of Playtime Nursery School, says it took nearly two years of donations, and fundraising to gather $500.

She said she got the call on Sunday night.

“The alarm company called me and told me there was something going on. I got here and I saw my front door wide open,” Sims said.

Police told her the suspect shot several tiny pellets into the building — breaking several windows.

“I waited for the police, when they came out that’s when I discovered that the back window was broken into,” she added, “And as I walked around, I thought oh, wait a minute, my money jar is missing.”

The money was going to be used for several field trips, t-shirts for the 22 kids, and a new garden.

Shattered glass remained near several windows, a reminder of the suspect’s actions.

Inside the learning center–shattered hearts.

“It’s hard because it’s for the kids. They really worked hard and they were upset, but like I told them don’t worry about we’ve got that money we can do it again,” she said.

Sims says they had planned on taking the kids to the Indianapolis Zoo, and the Cincinnati Children’s Museum.

“They didn’t ruin it. They just made the process slower. You can’t stop a vision. We just have to start all over again and move forward.” she said.

Sims is hopeful they’ll still be able to go on the trips this year.

Police haven’t caught the suspect, but Sims wanted to make her message to that suspect clear.

“Whoever broke into it I hope you know that when you break into something where people take care of children you’re really not hurting anybody but the kids. Think about it the next time.”

She’ll add video surveillance and will hope a next time, won’t come.

AWFUL! Someone broke into a Dayton daycare and stole more than $500. What that money was going to, and how you can help, on @WDTN today. pic.twitter.com/mcuJAmNyJx — Jake Ryle (@WDTNJakeRyle) April 4, 2017