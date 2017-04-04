Tool helps local fire department save lives

The Lucas Tool rides in the medic and can do automatic perfect CPR on a patient. (WDTN Photo).

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of New Carlisle celebrated a new life-saving tool Tuesday morning.

Last year, the fire department began raising money for a Lucas Tool. The tool rides in the medic and can do automatic perfect CPR on a patient. According to fire chief Steven Trusty, the Lucas Tool allows the department to have fewer people dedicated to running a code, freeing them up for other responsibilities.

The tool costs $13,000. The department and other groups in the city ran several fundraisers to buy the tool. The local Security National Bank matched a $3,500 donation. Tuesday, the bank gave the department a check for more than $8,600 dollars.

The department has had the tool for about a month. It has helped save two lives.

“It’s called the Lucas tool, but as far as our department, it’s called the city tool because the city bought that tool,” Trusty said. “Every person that bought a hotdog, every person that donated to the bank, every person that donated at the church, they have a hand at saving lives in this city.”

