Troy one step closer to banning medical marijuana shops

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy City Council members took another step toward banning medical marijuana dispensaries in their city.

The council followed the recommendation of the law and ordinance committee, to not allow a dispensary.

It’s a discussion that’s been happening in Troy for the past eight months.

“There were certainly people in favor of having medical marijuana available for the citizens of Troy in the city of Troy since it is legal in the state of Ohio,” Troy City Council Member-at-large Lynne Snee said. “However, there were citizens who were also opposed, and I believe that was reflected on council.”

The City council will vote on the amended ordinance at its next meeting in two weeks.