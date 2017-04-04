Troy one step closer to banning medical marijuana shops

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. In a report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the federal advisory panel took a comprehensive look at whats known about the benefits and harms of marijuana and is calling for a national effort to learn more about the drug. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy City Council members took another step toward banning medical marijuana dispensaries in their city.

The council followed the recommendation of the law and ordinance committee, to not allow a dispensary.

It’s a discussion that’s been happening in Troy for the past eight months.

“There were certainly people in favor of having medical marijuana available for the citizens of Troy in the city of Troy since it is legal in the state of Ohio,” Troy City Council Member-at-large Lynne Snee said. “However, there were citizens who were also opposed, and I believe that was reflected on council.”

The City council will vote on the amended ordinance at its next meeting in two weeks.

