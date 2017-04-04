UD holding inauguration for President Eric Spina

Eric Spina expected to be new president at University of Dayton. (Photo/Syracuse University)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is celebrating its new president.

The University will hold the inauguration for Eric Spina on Tuesday afternoon at UD Arena.

The inauguration is part of a five-day series of events to recognize the University’s 19th president.

In a release, the University says Tuesday’s inauguration will be non-traditional and fast-paced, with multimedia, song, dance and “a few surprises”.

During the ceremony, Spina will be formally commissioned as president by the University board of trustees and the Marianist Province of the United States. Spina is expected to outline his strategic plan for the University.

Spina became UD’s president on July 1, 2016.

“I’m inspired by what I see and what I have learned about this extraordinary university,” Spina said. “I don’t want the installation to be just about me, but about how we got to where we are as an institution, and provide an authentic, rich and forward-looking experience that touches the variety of people in our UD family.

“We’ve found ways to pull in contributions from everyone we touch.”

Spina previously served Syracuse University for 28 years, including nearly nine as vice chancellor and provost. He joined the Syracuse faculty in 1988 as an assistant professor and rose through the ranks as department chair, dean, and vice chancellor and provost, the university’s chief academic officer. He also served as interim chancellor and president in 2013.

This is only the third presidential inauguration at the University in the past 36 years.

The inauguration begins at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at UD Arena.

