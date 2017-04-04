Victim identified in fatal West 2nd St shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a man who did neighborhood home repairs was found shot dead in his home.

The shooting happened around noon near the intersection of West 2nd and Gettysburg.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner, the victim is 29-year-old Jesse Chivers Sr of Dayton.

“I just came home and knocked on the door, my little nephew was at the door and I said where is your daddy at? I walk in there, and he’s just in here dead on the ground,” said the 911 caller.

Neighbors say Chivers often tried to help anyone who needed it. Family members say he made a living fixing houses, something he often did in his own neighborhood.

“You got a man trying to fix-up houses for someone to live in so they can have a place to lay their heads. It makes no sense,” said Ronald Chestain, a Dayton resident.

Chestain says he lives in the area and is pleading for the violence to stop.

“There’s a lot of senseless killing going on. Every other day there’s something that is happening in Dayton, Ohio and it just needs to stop. We need to come together,” said Chastain.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene just after noon and stayed on scene until 4 P.M. During that time more than 20 onlookers flooded the streets with concern.

“The most important thing now is no canvass the neighborhood, talk to any potential witnesses so we can develop suspect information and get this case closed as soon as possible,” said Lt.Eric Sheldon.

Police ask anyone with information to call crime-stoppers at 937-222-7867.