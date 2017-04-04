What Equal Pay Day means for Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday is Equal Pay Day, a day dedicated to highlighting the wage discrepancies that exists between men and women in the workforce, in a bid to close that gap.

It’s always held in April to mark how far into the year women must work to make what their male counterparts did in the last year.

Nationally, women make about 80 cents for every dollar men make.

But that gap is wider in Ohio.

The average woman in Ohio – including Dayton – is paid around 75 per cent of what her male counterpart gets paid.

Media earnings for men in Ohio were more than 50 thousand dollars compared a little more than 37 thousand dollars for women.

That gap is more severe for minority women. Black women make 66 cents per dollar, while Hispanic women make 60 cents per dollar.

Catherine Crosby of Dayton Human Relations Council said all that missing money can add up to thousands of dollars per year.

She said observing Equal Pay Day is important because it gets people focused on the issue, bringing it to light.

“Hopefully what it does for employers – particularly those males that are in that are in leadership positions who can potentially look at what the wage gap is in their organization – it causes them to take pause and say: ‘Wait a minute, let me make sure that I’m valuing the women and the skill sets and the diversity that they bring to the organization’,” Crosby said.

“When you don’t have the ability to afford certain things because your salary doesn’t match, it puts you at an unfair disadvantage to pursue other opportunities.

“It’s not just about the pay check inequality but it’s the access to other assets that allow you to be able to thrive.”

Crosby said if you feel you have been discriminated against, you can contact the Human Relations Council by calling 937-285-6500 or the Ohio Civil Rights Commission at 937-333-1403.

Although progress has been made in narrowing the wage gap, it’s estimated the problem won’t be completely erased for another century.