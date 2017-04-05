2 in police custody after SUV hits Dayton garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police and fire crews were called to the 700 block of Xenia Avenue after an SUV hit a garage.

Police say they have two people in custody after the incident but are not saying much more.

Witnesses on the scene told 2 NEWS they saw two juveniles run inside the building after driving into it, then run away on foot.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened around 2:30 Wednesday.

Dayton Fire officials said the free-standing garage that was hit is structurally unsound and have taped it off until engineers can inspect the property.

Police are still investigating the incident, including whether the Jeep involved was stolen.

