Addiction researchers eager for $20M infusion eyed by Kasich

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio researchers in drug abuse and addiction say they’re impressed and energized by Gov. John Kasich’s proposal to infuse $20 million into scientific breakthroughs that could help solve the national opioid crisis.

During Tuesday’s State of the State speech, the Republican governor sought to liken such treatments and technologies to past pioneering innovations in Ohio such as those by Thomas Edison and the Wright brothers.

Kasich asked the Third Frontier Commission to invest $20 million identifying and promoting existing, proven ideas that just need an extra push to be brought to market. The commission manages bond funds approved by voters.

Researchers at top-tier Ohio institutions, including Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State University, said such research is already underway and can benefit from a financial boost.

