Dayton PD: No suspect in fatal W. 2nd Street shooting

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are still doing interviews for the West Second Street shooting that left Jessie Chivers Sr., 29, dead Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators telling 2 NEWS they do not have a suspect or person of interest at this time.

The shooting happened at his home on the 3700 block of West Second Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.  According to the 911 call, a relative called stopping by the house found Chivers shot to death inside the home after the victim’s toddler son opened the door.

His mother, Lucretia Chivers, telling 2 NEWS Jessie was a newlywed and father of two young kids, a son and a daughter, both under the age of 10.   She says the Sinclair graduate was a man of faith and a property manager who bought, renovated and rented out homes, while trying to better his community.

Police are asking anyone with information tonight to call Crimestoppers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s