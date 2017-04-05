Dayton PD: No suspect in fatal W. 2nd Street shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are still doing interviews for the West Second Street shooting that left Jessie Chivers Sr., 29, dead Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators telling 2 NEWS they do not have a suspect or person of interest at this time.

The shooting happened at his home on the 3700 block of West Second Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the 911 call, a relative called stopping by the house found Chivers shot to death inside the home after the victim’s toddler son opened the door.

His mother, Lucretia Chivers, telling 2 NEWS Jessie was a newlywed and father of two young kids, a son and a daughter, both under the age of 10. She says the Sinclair graduate was a man of faith and a property manager who bought, renovated and rented out homes, while trying to better his community.

Police are asking anyone with information tonight to call Crimestoppers.