DeWine: Pike County case “still hot” nearly one year later

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said his office continues to make progress in its investigation into last April’s mass killings in Pike County.

On April 22, 2016, seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon. No arrests have been made, and no motive has been released.

2 NEWS asked DeWine for an update on the investigation when he spoke at Central State University on Wednesday. He said his office is still working the case, but his team is not ready to make any announcement about possible suspects.

“We know a lot more about Pike County, and frankly, some of the illegal activity that has been going on there for a number of years,” DeWine said.

DeWine said his investigators will not leave Pike County. They will continue to work directly with the sheriff on this case.

“I would just say to people who say, ‘Well, are you ever going to solve this crime?’ I still think we are,” DeWine said. “I’ve seen a lot of cases that have been solved after a number of years, cases that have gone cold, and I would not call this one cold. This one’s still hot. We’re still on it, and we’re going to stay focused on it.”

The victims were Kenneth Rhoden, 44; Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden; their three children, 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr. and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden; a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden; and Frankie Rhoden’s fiancee, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley, whose 6-month old son with Frankie Rhoden was unharmed.

