DP&L reporting thousands of outages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of DP&L customers are without power in the Miami Valley Wednesday night, as severe storms move through the region.

As of 7:15 p.m., more than 4,600 customers in Montgomery County were in the dark. There are several reports of wires and trees down throughout the region.

More than 1,300 customers in Miami County are also without power.

The Englewood Police Department posted an alert to residents at 7 Wednesday night, telling them they are aware of a power outage affecting homes and businesses in the northern half of the city. They told residents to not call 911 or the non-emergency number to report the issue or ask about the power outage. Dispatchers need to be available to take other emergency calls. Call 911 for immediate police, fire and medical emergencies.

To report an outage, call 877-468-8243 or online here.

DP&L recommends building an emergency kit in case of power outages. It should contain a battery-powered or wind up emergency radio, phone, bottled water, non-perishable food, a non-electric can opener, blankets, a clock, flashlights with batteries, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, cold weather gear and cash.