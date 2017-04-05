Finnegan retires 19 in a row, Reds beat Phillies

Associated Press Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Finnegan allowed only one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season Wednesday night, sending the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Reds evened a series that concludes Thursday afternoon.

The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes because of storms. The middle innings were played through a steady rain that worked to the pitchers’ favor.

Finnegan (1-0) allowed a walk in the first inning and Maikel Franco’s single to center. He then retired 19 straight, fanning nine of them, and threw 88 pitches in all.

The Phillies got a pair of infield singles off Michael Lorenzen in the eighth. Raisel Iglesias gave up another infield single before completing the four-hitter for his first save. Philadelphia hit only four balls out of the infield.

