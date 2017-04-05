Fire department investigating increase in arsons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department is investigating a string of suspicious fires in the city.

According to fire officials, there have been 40 arsons in the city so far this year. That number is up slightly from this time last year.

Eight of those fires happened on Chapel St. Three happened on Clovers St.

The wave of unexplained fires has raised concerns that there could be multiple arsonists in the city. Fire officials are also worried about the potential dangers to other homes in those neighborhoods.

“They’re frequently surrounded by occupied homes, so when you have those homes that aren’t normally occupied that you potentially have a fire that’s set inside that home that has the opportunity to progress before the department is actually notified, then that puts the surrounding homes at risk as well and the people in those homes at risk,” said Brian Adams of the Dayton Fire Department.

The Dayton fire investigation unit is working to determine if some of the arsons are connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Fire Department at 333-4500.