Maryland officials investigating downed military aircraft near Joint Base Andrews

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say they’re investigating a military aircraft down in the Washington suburbs.

You can watch live video from the crash scene here:

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area, which is a few miles from Joint Base Andrews. Brady says one pilot is reported to have parachuted out.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news