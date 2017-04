DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton.

Crews were called to the 100 block of N. Irwin St. around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday on reports of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house with heavy flames showing from the structure.

Police say the house is believed to be vacant. According to Police, firefighters are fighting the fire defensively from the outside.

