Gov. Kasich honors local RTA driver during state of the state address

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor John Kasic honored a local hero during the state of the state address on Tuesday.

Gov. Kasich recognized RTA driver Damone Hudson, giving him one of the governor’s Courage Awards.

Earlier this year, Hudson pulled over his bus to talk to a woman standing on the ledge of the Main Street bridge, saving the woman’s life.

A security camera caught Hudson’s actions. Gov. Kasich called it “an act of compassion.”

The governor also said Hudson is an example of how just one person can make a difference.

