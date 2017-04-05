Greene County reports double average drug overdoses

By Published:
(AP File)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County saw an increase in drug overdoses in the last 24 hours.

According to Greene County Public Health, emergency rooms in Greene County saw 10 suspected drug overdoses between April 4 at midnight and April 5 at midnight. That is up from an average of four or five seen in Greene County ERs each day.

Greene County Public Health attributes the rise in overdoses in part to fentanyl, which is 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Police and EMS in Greene County are trained to administer overdose antidote Narcan. Family members and friends can also obtain the antidote through Greene County’s Project DAWN Program.

