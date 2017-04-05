‘I Hate You, Muslim, Get Out Of My Country’

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTLV) – A Jacksonville man was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening to kill a family with an assault rifle.

Robert Anthony Ruetting, 52, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, a third degree felony.

Aied Alzaidy, one of the victims in the attack, said he’s thankful to be alive to share his story.

“All of a sudden, I had a gun in my head and a flashlight,” said Alzaidy. “He said, ‘I hate you, Muslim, get out of my country.'”

Alzaidy and his wife were on their front porch watering plants when Reutting came over. Alzaidy’s wife went inside, but Reutting reportedly began to threaten Alzaidy. He put the gun up to Alzaidy’s head and hit him with the flashlight, saying that if Alzaidy moved, he’d kill him.

“I’m fearful for my family,” Alzaidy said,. “My wife and I – we’ve been taking turns to go to sleep.”

Reutting is now out on bond.

“I don’t have another country – I’ve lived here 27 years,” Alzaidy said. “We bought the house and I’m asking anyone to help us.”

